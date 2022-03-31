Prince Andrew’s major ‘PR disaster’ as he was ‘to sit with daughters’ for memorial

Prince Andrew has been slammed for causing a major ‘PR disaster’ after being told he was to sit alongside his daughters for the memorial service of Prince Philip.
This allegation has been dropped by Daily Mirror's Royal editor Russell Myers.
He told ITV's Lorraine, "When they got to the Abbey and he is then walking her into the church, I think there were a lot of eyebrows raised."
"When you looked at the order of service he was supposed to be sitting with his daughters, behind the Queen with Beatrice and Eugenie then he was front and centre."
"Look at the front pages today and the coverage, it is absolutely extraordinary," he added.
"We were talking last week about PR disaster for the Royal Family and I'm sorry to say this is another huge one that they've got to tackle."
