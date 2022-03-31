Kim Kardashian fears 'slipping on social scale' after Kourtney Kardashian attends Oscars

Kim Kardashian is reportedly feeling uneasy about her slipping on 'social scale' after sister Kourtney Kardashian attended Oscar ceremony.

According to The Sun, a source has spilled the beans around the 41-year-old socialite’s feeling of her sister getting an invite to the prestigious awards.

"Kim is so happy for Kourtney but part of her wonders if she is slipping on the social scale,” the insider shared.

"For the first time Kourtney is receiving as much if not more attention than her, while her name is mostly just tied to Kanye and their messy divorce,” the source continued.

The outlet further quoted its source, "She isn't jealous of Kourtney necessarily but I think it stings a little that she was invited to the Oscars because Kim has always been desperate to be accepted by the Hollywood elite and wants to be taken seriously.

"Watching Kourtney walk the red carpet was bittersweet, but she’s extremely proud of her and loves seeing her happy with Travis after years of being on and off with Scott,” it added.