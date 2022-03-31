Palace aides fear Prince Andrew is attempting ‘mission creep’ to find Queen’s soft spot

File Footage

Prince Andrew’s alleged attempts to get back into the Firm’s frontlines have caused panic and concern among Palace aides.



This fear has been highlighted by royal columnist Richard Kay and in his new piece for the Daily Mail he addressed the fears of many a Palace aides and admitted, “His proximity to the Queen at yesterday’s thanksgiving has provoked dismay at the Palace.”

“Officials are wary of any softening of the position of no return to royal duties for the Duke of York,” the piece warned.

Mr Kay also went on to say, “One insider spoke of a fear of ‘mission creep’ – that having taken so prominent a position at the memorial, Andrew might start appearing at other national events such as June’s Jubilee celebrations.”

“So what should we make of the prince’s enhanced position yesterday?” the columnist questioned.

“Certainly he appeared at times to cut an uncomfortable figure, jaw clenched and eyes flickering from side to side as he slowed to match the unhurried pace of the Queen.”

