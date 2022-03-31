Meghan Markle getting compared to Will Smith’s outburst gets royal fans angry

File Footage





Meghan Markle was accused of ‘whining’ and compared to Will Smith’s emotional outburst at the Oscars by US television host Megyn Kelly, and her remarks have set off royal fans, reported Express UK.

Will made waves on Sunday after he won the Best Actor Oscar for his role King Richard right after storming onto the stage and slapping host Chris Rock for making a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith.

Referencing the incident on GB News, which has since been termed as ‘slapgate’, Megyn said: “They're so out of touch, they can't relate to anything real people are going through and to me Will Smith, I know people think he nailed it on his little speech when he won the award, I don't think so.”

She further added: “I put him in the same boat as I put Meghan Markle with her whining and crying about alleged racists who she wouldn't name in the Royal Family about how hard it is to be a princess.”

Megyn went on to slam both Will and Meghan some more, saying: “No one cares what title your kid is getting, no one cares. They have their own problems to worry about. Will Smith is up there like; people say mean things. No one gives a fig.”

The host’s comments went viral, taking royal Twitter by storm with fans slamming her for her ‘embarrassing’ take.

One user commented: “How did you manage to bring Meghan Markle into this?” and another wrote: “Even people who dislike Meghan Markle are embarrassed by this comparison.”

One user, who presumably isn’t the biggest fan of Meghan, said: “Put him in the same boat, really? You need to be put in the same boat with Meghan Markle! It is exactly your reaction and winging at the same level as her.”