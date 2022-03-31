Stripping Prince Harry’s titles ‘has not held him back’, expert reveals

File Footage

Prince Harry was stripped off his royal and military titles when he stepped back from his role as a senior royal in 2020, however, the move did not ‘hold him back’, a royal expert has claimed.



Since leaving the royal family and relocating to the US, a move now known as ‘Megxit’, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle lost their HRH titles, with the Duke of Sussex also losing out on his military honours.

Commenting on how the couple still seems unfazed, royal expert Kinsey Schofield told The Daily Star: “I don't believe that stripping Prince Harry and Meghan Markle of their titles has held them back professionally.”

Kinsey went on to state that she, in fact, found it odd that Meghan had not dropped her ‘Duchess’ title.

“In fact, I find it odd that Meghan refers to herself as the Duchess of Sussex when the most feminist move, she could possibly make is to keep the name she built for herself - on her own entirely,” she said.

Kinsey added: “I am curious to see what content they deliver but there is no doubt that securing lucrative contracts with Spotify and Netflix is considered a major win. Additionally, they are currently working on secret projects as we speak.”

She also specified her source for the information, stating: “I know as I overheard a conversation in a Beverly Hills coffee shop yesterday that involved Harry! So, there is much more to come from the Sussexes.”