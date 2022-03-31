Georgina Rodriguez prepares to welcome twins with Cristiano Ronaldo: pics

Georgina Rodriguez and Cristiano Ronaldo are all geared-up to welcome twins as the 28-year-old gave fans a glimpse into the couple's preparation for their babies-on-the-way.

Taking to Instagram, Rodriguez posted a photo of the cots and the Moses baskets which she has prepared ahead of her twins’ birth.

According to The Sun, the cots, designed by Norwegian manufacturer Stokke AS, are easy to move from one room to another and cost $480 each.

The company claims that the cots offer “maximum air circulation for comfortable sleep” to babies.

“Its distinctive oval shape provides your baby with a sense of security by creating a cosy nest-like environment,” it adds.

Moreover, Rodriguez has also prepared two $360 Tripp Trapp Newborn Bundles consisting of a chair and newborn set to bring the babies to the dining table.

For those unversed, Rodriguez announced last December that she is expecting twin with the Manchester United star.

Revealing her babies’ gender, she told fans that a boy and a girl are on their way to the lovebird’s family. However, not much about the twins’ names is known yet.