Bruce Willis retirement: Hollywood is upset on the shocking news

Hollywood celebrities are shocked by the recent announcement of Bruce Willis' retirement from acting due to Aphasia, a degenerative brain disorder.

Ever since the news broke out by the family of the Die Hard actor, celebrities took to their social media to convey their support to the actor and his family in the tough times.

“To Bruce’s amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities,” the statement issued by his wife, Emma Heming Willis, ex-wife, Demi Moore and daughters read.

It further adds, “As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him.”

Here are some of the reactions on the devastating news:

