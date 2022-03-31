Prince Andrew ‘in the wilderness’ as return prospects ‘not going to happen’

File Footage

Experts bash Prince Andrew’s likeness for the wilderness and refute any chance of his return.



Royal commentator and expert Virginia Giuffre made this claim recently.

She spoke of the matter in an interview with GB News, former royal correspondent Charles Rae.

There she discussed Prince Andrew’s possible rehabilitation and claimed that it seems “unlikely” since the Duke "is in the wilderness and will remain in the wilderness", although there always rings a chance "we may see him occasionally."

Mr Rae also addressed the idea of the Duke’s attendance and supported the idea of him attending his own father’s memorial “because it was his father.”

Before concluding he also added, "Mothers tend to be a lot more understanding about their children and other members of the family."