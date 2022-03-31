Prince Harry blasted over ‘pointed snub’ against Prince Philip’s memorial service

File Footage

Royal experts call Prince Harry out on his “pointed snub” against the Royal Family for it spelt a “missed chance” on Archie’s part.

This allegation has been issued by royal expert and commentator expert Ingrid Seward.

She was quoted telling The Mirror, “What a missed opportunity it was not to bring Meghan and the children to join the extended royal family, European cousins and of course Archie’s contemporaries.”

“The only explanation is that neither one of them wanted to go. There would have been no security problems. The whole Abbey was bristling with secret service men to guard the biggest gathering of royalty, politicians and top army brass since the London wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.”

“Harry must have known it would look petulant and rude. And if he did not Meghan would have. If it was a pointed snub to the whole royal family and it went sour.”

“He will not get another opportunity to pay his respects in public to the grandfather who always supported him. He has upset too many influential people too many times. It is something he will live to regret.”

She also added, “The wall of silence was as loud as if they had shouted from the abbey rafters. The normally verbose duke and duchess of Sussex said nothing.”

“No spokesperson spewed out long sentences of undecipherable wordage. There were no flowers with the florists name proudly displayed.”

Before concluding Ms Seward said, “No comments from Archewell. Nothing. Not even a word from their supporters on various social media accounts.”



