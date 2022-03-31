Chris Rock forgets to apologise to Jada Pinkett Smith: fans point out

FileFootage

Chris Rock recently broke his silence on getting smacked by Will Smith on the stage at Oscars 2022, however, fans think the comedian has forgotten to apologise to Jada Pinkett Smith for his joke.



Taking to Twitter, netizens are calling out the comedian for his ‘toxic’ behaviour that belittled Jada.

“This question is rhetorical. why is it that white feminists have labeled will smith’s behavior “toxic masculinity” but not chris rock’s pattern of belittling jada pinkett-smith and black women as a whole?” one user tweeted.

“I hope Chris Rock apologized to Jada because — setting aside everything else that happened — her immediate reaction to that joke was one of hurt, anger and exhaustion,” another one noted.

“Chris Rock has not yet issued a statement. There is a statement going around purporting to be from Rock that is not from him, per his team. It’s the one that starts, “As a comedian it can be difficult to understand…” a tweet criticized Rock’s stamen on the matter.



