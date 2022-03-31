Comedy clubs ‘reassessing’ security of performers after Will Smith attack

Comedy clubs have become busy trying to strengthen security measures for the comics in their clubs ever since Will Smith slapped Chris Rock on the Oscars stage.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, the president of The Laugh Factory in Chicago, Curtis Shaw Flagg, recently voiced fears over the safety and security of their in-house comics.

He began his chat by addressing a similar local incident that rings similar to the Oscar slap across Chris Rock’s face.

Recounting the incident, Mr Flagg explained, “We’ve had more instances lately of audience members trying to charge the stage.”

About four weeks ago a mother-son duo entered the local establishment and became a quick joke for every comic in the building due to their unlikely pairing.

Even though the duo seemed to laugh off every comic’s jibe up until the second act, however, after that point the son became rowdy and was near to attacking the comic on stage.

Mr Flagg added, “When the third or fourth comic got onstage, it was his turn to have fun with them. And he said something to the effect of, ‘Oh, this is a healthy relationship’.”

“He starts yelling at the comic. The comic was like, ‘OK, calm down there.’ And next thing you know, the guy is trying to get onstage.”

However, a quick-acting security guard immediately ejected the man from the club, leaving his mother utterly terrified.

These fears have skyrocketed ever since the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences condemned Smith’s actions on live television in a statement of their own.

At the time they said, “The Academy does not condone violence of any form. Tonight we are delighted to celebrate our 94th Academy Awards winners, who deserve this moment of recognition from their peers and movie lovers around the world.”