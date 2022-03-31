Kylie Jenner slays chic fashion trends in latest pics 2 months after giving birth

Reality TV star and business woman Kylie Jenner is setting latest fashion trends two-months after welcoming her second child, baby boy with Travis Scott.

The model, who is also mother of Stormi Webster, 4, turned to her Instagram handle on Wednesday and showed off an edgy look, leaving fans in excitement.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 24, dropped her stunning pictures in which, she posed wearing a gorgeous charcoal grey trench coat.

The fashion mogul opted for black pointy-toe buckled boots and black leather pouch bag that complimented her outfit.

Moreover, the Kylie Cosmetics founder recently opened up about her postpartum period, revealing that it has not been easy on her.

"I didn't want to just get back to life without saying that because I think we can look on the internet and you know, for other mom's going through it right now, it might look a lot easier for other people and like put the pressure on us," she said on her IG Stories on March 15. “But it hasn't been easy on me either. It's been hard and I just wanted to say that."