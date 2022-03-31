Willow Smith reminds people of the ‘power of kindness’ after dad Will Smith’s Oscar slap

Singer Willow Smith has spoken out in defence of her dad via a rather cryptic social media post.
The star posted this daily reminder, calling for more light and kindness in the world, on her Instagram Stories.
The post is the brainchild of a renowned motivational speaker and reads, "You know who's going through a lot right now? Literally everyone. Just be kind."
For those unversed, this plea comes just hours after Will Smith slapped comedian Chris Rock straight across the face for speaking about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s baldness.
Despite mainstream Hollywood having stayed relatively quiet over it all, Willow’s brother Jaden reached out in support of his father when she said, “And That’s How We Do It.”
