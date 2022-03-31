Prince Andrew accused of craving to be 'in front of the cameras' at Prince Philip death

Prince Andrew stunned royals after for his up front attendance for cameras after Prince Philip's death.

The Duke of York, who was at that time under fierce attacks from sexual assault accuser Virginia Giuffre, made a quick statement on his father's death to get attention.

He said that the UK had lost the ’grandfather of the nation’.

Speaking about his significant involvement at the Duke of Edinburgh's memorial service, a source told the Mirror.

“There is definitely a hand being played.

“He (Andrew) was straight out the blocks in front of the cameras when the Duke of Edinburgh died, which was seen within the family as being completely inappropriate.

“Now this situation has unfolded, a fair few hold the view that he (Andrew) is manipulating his position for his own gains.

“The Duke of York’s reputation precedes him and he’s made no secret that he’s not ready to fade away into the background, as much as everyone may want him to.”

Meanwhile, it is reported that Queen insisted on giving Andrew an important position at the Tuesday Westminster Abbey event. She maintained and told both Prince Charles and William that is was her “final decision.”

Consequently, Queen did not only arrive with her rumoured 'favourite son' Andrew at the service but also occasionally held him by the arm during the emotional time.