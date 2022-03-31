Khloe Kardashian corrects troll branding her unimportant for Oscars red carpet

Khloe Kardashian is reacting to a social media troll over disrespectful comment.

"Wait so Khloe was there but not important enough to walk the red carpet and than to ad insult to injury she is the only Kardashian not invited to met gala," mocked a troll.

The Kardashians star was quick to respond to the comment.

"I don't know what on earth you're talking about and where you think you come up with these stories that you assume are facts," she wrote. 'Both of your comments are untrue babe,' slammed Khloe in her usual savage fashion.

The hater comment came after a fan website shared photos of the mother-of-one alongside Kim Kardashian and friend Stassie in a van.

Khloe had not been to any Oscars party, let alone walking a red carpet. The photos shared by the reality TV star were instead from Beyonce and Jay Z's Gold Party at the Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood.

The same night, pappparazzi photos snapped Khloe leaving Bey's party as she walked in to the van with Kim and Stassie.