Ali Gul Pir’s hilarious take on Will Smith, Chris Rock fiasco leaves fans in stitches: Watch

Will Smith slapping Chris Rock was the most bizarre, unprecedented incident in the history of Oscars.

Where this showdown created a furore on social media, a few also made funny memes of this incident.



Recently, Pakistani comedian Ali Gul Pir also joined in and recreated Will Smith and Chris Rock's slap-gate on Instagram.

In the video, Pir took a satirical approach to the Oscars fiasco along with another Pakistani actor Usman Mazhar.

The comedian could be seen mimicking Jada Pinkett Smith rejoicing over the showdown, all while munching on popcorn in the background.

Meme-makers were also shown busy writing their script as they got their drama.

Adding a funny twist to the end, Pir also included the best slap award that he handed over to impersonator ‘Smith’ (Mazhar in this case).

Check it out below:

The funny recreation has left fans in stitches.



Pakistani cricket legend Wasim Akram’s wife Shaniera Akram enjoyed the video and left a hand folding emoji in the comment section.

One fan commented, “Was waiting for your take on it … Better than the original of course.”

Another user wrote, “Omg! What a parody and full real scene with all the sounds.”

Although Smith has made a formal apology to Rock a day after the Oscars, it seems, the meme-makers and comedians are not done yet.