Machine Gun Kelly says Pete Davidson will 'absolutely' be in his wedding

Machine Gun Kelly says Pete Davidson will 'absolutely' be part of his wedding

Machine Gun Kelly will definitely have Pete Davidson by his side as he prepares to get married to Megan Fox.

The duo, that has been best friends for a couple of years, confess that they have 'been through a lot' all these years.

Speaking on SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show, Megan Fox's fiance confessed that he would ensure Pete his by his side when he says his vows.

"I have so many close and best friends that have been with me through all these years," he continued. "But yeah, I think Pete's absolutely gonna be standing there with me."

"We should just mic him for commentary anyway," he added of the Saturday Night Live star.

"It's a bromance. It's unbelievable," the host adds of their friendship.

"It is. I was blessed. We both came into each other's life at the right time," Kelly responded.

MGK and Megan Fox announced their engagement in January 2022. Meanwhile, Pete Davidson is dating Kim Kardashian.

"In July of 2020 we sat under this banyan tree We asked for magic

"We were oblivious to the pain we would face together in such a short, frenetic period of time. Unaware of the work and sacrifices the relationship would require from us but intoxicated off of the love. And the karma.

"Somehow a year and a half later, having walked through hell together, and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him.

"And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes," wrote Fox in her announcement post.