Cole Sprouse addresses ‘all the public currency’ of his Lili Reinhart relationship

Cole Sprouse wears his heart on his sleeve and speaks of the massive amounts of “public currency” he enjoyed during his relationship with Lili Reinhart from Riverdale.

The actor got candid about it all in his latest interview with GQ Hype.

He spoke of his luck during a relationship with Lili Reinhart and admitted that it had “all this public currency” while still being “as real as it gets.”

During the course of his interview with the outlet, the actor also spoke of his breakup and the online hate and backlash that followed.

Before concluding he even admitted that his breakup announcement on Instagram was ‘as forced as they come’ because of the consistent barrage of comments by heartbroken and angry fans that would flood in.







