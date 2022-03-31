Robbers target David & Victoria Beckham’s London mansion, valuable items missing

David and wife Victoria Beckham’s London mansion was broken into while they were present at their home with daughter Harper, The Sun reported.

As per the reports, a masked intruder broke into the couple’s Kensington home and stole thousands of pounds worth of valuables in late February.

According to The Sun, the robbery was noticed after David and Victoria’s son Cruz Beckham, 17, returned home from a night out and discovered broken glass window in the ransacked room.

As per police reports, the burglar entered an upstairs bedroom of the couple’s Holland Park mansion while Victoria, 47, David, 46, and their 10-year-old daughter, Harper, were at home.

“Sadly the Beckhams were the victims of some fairly professional thieves who have been operating in the area,” an insider told the outlet. “Fortunately the criminals only made it as far as one bedroom before they ran off.”

London’s Metropolitan Police confirmed to The Sun that a number of valuable items, including ‘thousands of pounds of designers’ item’ were reported stolen. As they are investigating the incident, no arrests have yet been made in the case.