Shah Rukh Khan is back home after wrapping up 'Pathaan' shoot

Shah Rukh Khan is back home after finishing shoot for his upcoming highly anticipated movie Pathaan.

The Zero actor was spotted at the Mumbai airport donning casual attire as he covered his face with a mask.

The King of Bollywood had a white t-shirt on with light blue denim. Shah Rukh also wore a cap with a pair of stylish shades.

The actor greeted the airport staff before he sat in his car in the video circulating on the internet.

The 56-year-old megastar is making a comeback after more than 3 years alongside the style diva, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham.



Earlier, the director of the upcoming action thriller, Siddharth Anand, had talked about the pressure he had, to deliver a “cracking product” as the film has the biggest names from the industry.

He had said, “Pathaan has been designed to deliver the biggest action spectacle that audiences cannot even expect to see from the Hindi film industry.”

“We are carefully and strategically building the entire campaign to engineer some of the biggest moments for fan hysteria around Pathaan,” he added.

“So, the date announcement video plays to the gallery big time. We knew that the fans were really thirsty for us to announce the film, given we had kept a lid on it for way too long,” Siddharth concluded.