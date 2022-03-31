Kim Kardashian, Kanye West’s co-parent relationship ‘a rollercoaster’: source

Sources reveal Kim Kardashian has ‘always been forced to walk atop ‘broken glass’ when it comes to her relationship with Kanye West.

This revelation has been brought to light by insiders close to HollywoodLife and according to their findings, Kim is currently navigating turbulent waters since her relationship with Kanye is like “a rollercoaster that is currently on the tracks.”

To make sure her children do not see the cracks Kim is also reportedly working hard to ‘listen’ and meet Kanye halfway whenever possible.

However, with Kanye’s behaviour fluctuations, insiders warn that he “could change in a heartbeat” and Kim “always has to be walking on broken glass.”