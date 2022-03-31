Academy hints at action against Will Smith next month

Hollywood's film academy revealed on Wednesday that Will Smith refused a request to leave the Oscars ceremony after he slapped presenter Chris Rock.

In a latest statement, the academy said it started a process that could lead to the best actor winner's expulsion from the group.

During the live telecast, Smith strode up to the stage after Rock made a joke about the appearance of Smith's wife, then smacked the comedian's face. The actor returned to his seat and twice yelled an obscenity at Rock.

Less than an hour later, Smith accepted the best actor trophy, prompting questions about why he had not been escorted out.

"Things unfolded in a way we could not have anticipated," said the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, which hands out the Oscars, in a statement.

"While we would like to clarify that Mr. Smith was asked to leave the ceremony and refused, we also recognize we could have handled the situation differently."

The academy said it started a process that could lead to discipline against Smith for violations of its standards of conduct, "including inappropriate physical contact, abusive or threatening behavior, and compromising the integrity of the Academy."

Suspension, expulsion or other sanctions may be approved at its next board meeting on April 18.

Smith apologized to Rock, the academy and viewers in a statement on Monday, saying he was "out of line" and "reacted emotionally."