'If the Queen asks you to do something, it is not a request': Expert defends monarch after backlash

Senior journalist Robert Jobson defended Queen Elizabeth after British monarch received backlash from anti-monarchists as Prince Andrew accompanied her to Prince Philip's memorial service.

He said, "The Queen made her decision for her own reasons. She was not bullied into by Andrew. She asked him to accompany her and if the Queen asks you to do something, it is not a request."

Jobson added,"The vitriol against Her Majesty is awful. I am not backing Andrew, but it was the Queen’s call."

Andrew fell out of favor with the royal family and the British press after he was accused by Virginia Giuffre of raping her when she was young.



The Duke of York, who was stripped of his military titles and royal patronages over the sexual assault allegations, has reached an out of court deal with his accuser.

Social media websites were flooded with reactions when the prince was seen sitting in a car with his mother as they left for the memorial service.

Multiple reports said that senior members of the royal family were not happy with the Queen's decision to bring Andrew with her.



