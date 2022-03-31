Will Smith's old video slapping Spanish TV host resurfaces after Oscars punch

Will Smith's old video, warning a Spanish TV host to be careful about his wife, has resurfaced after he slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars 2022.
The aggressive actor once jokingly raised his hand in warning to a Spanish TV presenter Pablo Motos and told him: "Careful with what you say to my wife".
A clip of the moment from more than a decade ago resurfaced today, in the wake of Will slapping Chris Rock across the face at the Oscars on Sunday night.
It happened when Pablo, who presents popular Spanish show El Hormiguero, was about to start complimenting Will Smith's wife Jada on her beauty and professional success after giving the couple’s son Jaden advice on making it in the film business.
In the video, Will, 53, is seen standing with his arm around wife Jada Pinkett Smith, 50, and eyeballing TV host Pablo Motos as he issues the warning.
