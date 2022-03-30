Sonam Kapoor satisfies her pregnancy cravings with THIS yummy delicacy

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor is developing some sweet tooth during her pregnancy.
The Khoobsurat actress recently announced the good news on Instagram as she is expecting her first baby with husband Anand Ahuja.
Taking to her Instagram story, the Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga actress had shared a picture of a box of chocolate chip cake slices.
Looks like Sonam has developed a sweet tooth during pregnancy and she is treating herself with some yummy delicacy.
Sharing the picture, Sonam wrote, “Satisfying my pregnancy cravings”. Clearly, Sonam is making sure to keep her massive fan following updated about her pregnancy journey.
Meanwhile, the entire Kapoor family is over the moon ever since Sonam has announced her pregnancy.
Sharing happiness about the same, Sonam’s uncle Boney Kapoor had told Pinkvilla, “Everybody is elated. Mohit Marwah’s daughter was born, now there is one good news from Sonam, and Mohit’s brother’s wife is also expecting. So there is good news all around. I spoke to Sonam, she had called me to give the news”.
Tom Cruise is seen fighting a Russian fighter jet in the new trailer for upcoming film 'Top Gun: Maverick'
'Britney and Sam have spoken about potentially adopting if they do encounter any complications,' source says
Richard LaGravenese will write and direct the Jennifer Lopez's production
Prince Charles, Prince William forming team to exclude Prince Andrew from Jubilee despite Queen’s insistence
California Governor Gavin Newsom on Tuesday blocked parole for Charles Manson follower Leslie Van Houten
Kelly Clarkson wishes to go grand on this birthday