Prince George, Princess Charlotte win hearts with their ‘impeccable’ manners

File Footage

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s eldest children Prince George and Princess Charlotte won hearts on Tuesday as they attended their great grandfather Prince Philip’s memorial service alongside them.

According to Hello magazine, both George and Charlotte were able to attend the ceremony because of Easter school holidays and their attendance was the source of much talk among royal fans.

After the ceremony was over, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge took to Instagram to share several family pictures from the ceremony, and naturally, fans took to the comments section to share their thoughts.

One fan commented: “So happy to see Prince George and Princess Charlotte today, I bet Prince Philip would be proud of all his family that loved him so much.”

Another wrote: “George and Charlotte were a real credit today! Impeccably behaved!”

Meanwhile, one user compared little Charlotte to the monarch Queen Elizabeth, writing: “Charlotte is so pretty. Looks so much like her great grandmother.”



