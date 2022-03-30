Oscars host Wanda Sykes dishes on Will Smith, Chris Rock’s Oscar incident

Wanda Sykes has just spoken out on recent Will Smith and Chris Rock’s Oscar incident.



Will Smith struck Chris Rock on the 94th Academy Awards stage on Sunday night, after he cracked a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith.

Amid all, the 58-year-old comedian — who hosted the Awards with Amy Schumer and Regina Hall — said in a statement to PEOPLE Monday night, "Violence is never the answer."

Hall has not yet spoken out, but Schumer opened up about witnessing the scuffle that happened on the same stage they were delivering jokes that night, writing on Instagram that she is "still triggered and traumatized."





"I love my friend @chrisrock and believe he handled it like a pro. Stayed up there and gave an Oscar to his friend @questlove and the whole thing was so disturbing," said Schumer, 40.

"So much pain in @willsmith anyway I'm still in shock and stunned and sad. Im proud of myself and my cohosts. But yeah. Waiting for this sickening feeling to go away from what we all witnessed."

Will, 53, publicly apologized to Rock in a statement on Instagram Monday, admitting he "was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness."

