Princess Charlotte feeling ‘overwhelmed and intimidated’ at Prince Philip’s memorial service

Experts shed light on the feelings of ‘overwhelming intimidation’ Princess Charlotte likely felt at Prince Philip’s memorial service.

This observation has been offered by psychotherapist and body language expert Nick Davies.

According to the Daily Star, she noted how ‘intimidated’ Princess Charlotte appeared to be feeling as she approached the venue for Prince Philip’s memorial.



According to the body language expert, “Charlotte looks down showing she is feeling a bit overwhelmed and slightly intimidated.”

Before concluding she also noted that it's “Likely from the amount of people and noise from the ringing bells, whilst scanning her eyes side to side in anticipation and then moves her right shoulder up seeking self comfort before meeting the clergymen.”