Prince Harry slammed for launching ‘deliberate slight’ on Royal Family: report

Royal experts have called Prince Harry out for his attempts to launch a ‘deliberate slight’ against the Royal Family.

This allegation has been launched by royal biographer Angela Levin in her interview with GB News.

There she went as far as to allege, "He only had to come from the airport and to go to where his grandmother was and be taken there. It's a disgrace actually."

During the course of her interview, Ms Levin also spoke of the possible reason Prince Harry and Meghan Markle might conger for this decision and added, "You saw royals from Europe and beyond, and yet he felt he wouldn't be safe. It's absolute nonsense."