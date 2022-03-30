Prince Harry ‘does nothing but feed chickens in California’

File Footage





Prince Harry has been accused of ‘doing nothing’ with wife Meghan Markle at their California home after they missed out on his grandfather Prince Philip’s memorial service on Tuesday, March 29.

Veteran royal photographer Arthur Edwards appeared on a Sky News programme to slam the Duke of Sussex for failing to travel to the UK for the remembrance service, saying that his absence was ‘shameful’.

Edwards also said: “Prince Harry does nothing but sit there feeding his chickens in California.”

He further added that Prince Harry should’ve ‘hopped’ on a plane and “pay his respects to his grandfather whether he brings his wife or not doesn't matter. He should be here.”

Edwards also commented on how Prince Philip would’ve felt about Harry’s absence, saying: “Well, I think he'd be disappointed. I mean because he was Harry's mentor… He should be walking in there. He should be sitting next to his father and the Queen and celebrate the life of this great man.”

Piers Morgan also echoed Edwards’ stance, saying: “Imagine missing your mentor grandfather's memorial service because you're such a spoiled brat you'd rather sulk in your Californian mansion than be there to support your grandmother?”