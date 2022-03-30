Prince Andrew slammed by Jeffrey Epstein victim over ‘shameless’ move

File Footage

Prince Andrew’s pivotal role at his father Prince Philip’s memorial service on Tuesday, March 29, was slammed by a former Jeffrey Epstein victim, who felt like Andrew’s prominent presence was an ‘insult’ to victims of sexual assault.



Talking to The Daily Beast, Epstein survivor Juliette Bryant said: “It's not just an insult to the victims—it's a complete insult towards humanity.”

She went on to add: “They obviously feel nothing for all the pain they have caused. But then again haven't they always done as they pleased?”

Prince Andrew was accused of having sexual relations with a minor in early 2000’s, and recently settled the sexual assault case filed against him by Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre.