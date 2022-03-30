 
Prince Andrew slammed by Jeffrey Epstein victim over ‘shameless’ move

Prince Andrew’s pivotal role at his father Prince Philip’s memorial service was called out by an Epstein victim

By Web Desk
March 30, 2022

File Footage

Prince Andrew’s pivotal role at his father Prince Philip’s memorial service on Tuesday, March 29, was slammed by a former Jeffrey Epstein victim, who felt like Andrew’s prominent presence was an ‘insult’ to victims of sexual assault.

Talking to The Daily Beast, Epstein survivor Juliette Bryant said: “It's not just an insult to the victims—it's a complete insult towards humanity.”

She went on to add: “They obviously feel nothing for all the pain they have caused. But then again haven't they always done as they pleased?”

Prince Andrew was accused of having sexual relations with a minor in early 2000’s, and recently settled the sexual assault case filed against him by Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre. 