Kelly Clarkson expresses ‘excitement’ over turning 40

Kelly Clarkson is all geared up to celebrate her big 40th in April.

Clarkson, who emerged as a pop rock star after winning the first season of American Idol in 2002, stated that she has no qualms about turning 40, rather she is delighted with the milestone.

“I am not concerned about it,” the American sensation said on NBC's talent show American Contest.

The All I Ever Wanted hit-maker ponders that her life will get “exponentially better each year, which is what should happen, you should get wiser!”

The singer believes that everything is in a good place and she is excited to celebrate her big day.

When asked about her plan and how she is going to celebrate, the Piece by Piece star reveals that she wants to do “a whole thing,” while adding, “I am waiting till the summer as I am actually going to celebrate my 40 years summer and that’s my happy 40!”she quoted.

Earlier, the song maker got divorced from her husband and filed to legally change her name to Kelly Brianne.

However, the singer said that she is still Kelly Clarkson for her fans.

On the work front, Clarkson is co-hosting the American Song Contest with Snoop Dogg that was premiered earlier this year. She also has her own show that goes by her name.