Prince Harry will ‘rue and regret’ decision to skip Prince Philip memorial: report

Experts warn Prince Harry will rue the day he decided to miss Prince Philip’s memorial.

This claim has been made by royal correspondent Rupert Bell, in his interview with Talk Radio.

There he began by saying, "Yes, this is a celebration of his life, it's I suppose in many ways the funeral service the Queen and Prince Philip wanted a year ago."

"And it's shortened it's only 45-minutes, they're taking into consideration the Queen's condition which clearly is frail, so they're trying to manage all that as well."

"But the ultimate, it the means of celebrating, yes as you say, one glaring omission from the attendees."

Before concluding he also added, "And I think he may rue to regret that because there does seem to be every other Royal... Norway, who I think has Covid reasons for not attending, has made an effort to sort of be there."