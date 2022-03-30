Prince Andrew accused of ‘bringing shame’ to Prince Philip’s memorial

File Footage

Prince Andrew’s pivotal role at his late father Prince Philip’s memorial service on March 29 left royal fans divided, with many slamming the disgraced royal for ‘bringing shame’ to the otherwise emotional service.



According to IBTimes, Andrew was supposed to arrive at the Westminster Abbey with his daughters Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, but instead, drove alongside his mother, Queen Elizabeth.

While some thought it fitting for the monarch to rise alongside Andrew, given he also lives in Windsor, others were more critical.

Royal commentator Benjamin Butterworth tweeted: “This shows just how little the royals understand the public revulsion at Prince Andrew. It's a kick in the face for the victims of sex trafficking to see Andrew ride alongside the head of state like this.”

Another source was harsher, saying: “It is a shame that something that was meant to be a celebration of his father has had a shadow cast over it.”