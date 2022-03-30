Queen Elizabeth leads tribute to her mother on 20th death anniversary

British Queen Elizabeth II paid a touching tribute to her mom Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother on her 20th death anniversary.



The Buckingham Palace shared throwback photos of The Queen Mother to mark her death anniversary with her daughter Queen Elizabeth’s touching tribute.

“Today marks 20 years since the death of Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother. Her Majesty inspired great affection from the public which her daughter The Queen spoke of as, ‘the special place she occupied in the hearts of so many.’

Born on 4 August 1900, Lady Elizabeth Bowes-Lyon married the Duke of York in 1923. In 1936 they became King and Queen Consort, and were crowned in Westminster Abbey at a Coronation attended by their daughters Princess Elizabeth and Princess Margaret.

Her life spanned an entire century of history and change. Famously, she refused to leave London during WWII, saying, ‘I won't leave the King. And the King will never leave.'

She and the King visited bomb-damaged areas during the Blitz, and Buckingham Palace itself was bombed whilst their majesties were in residence.

Following the death of King George VI in 1952 and The Queen’s Accession to the throne, The Queen Mother supported her daughter’s work in addition to carrying out her own public duties.

Queen Elizabeth was Patron or President of some 350 organisations and completed more than 40 overseas tours and visits as Queen Mother.