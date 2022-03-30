Will Smith was on the edge at Oscars, had enough of 'stupid gossip'

Will Smith has been bottling up over rumours about his relationship with Jada Pinkett Smith, says insider.

A source close to the couple shares real reason the King Richard actor got so upset over Rock's J.I Jane joke.

“Will and Jada have taken the high road when it comes to ‘stupid gossip’ about polyamory and scientology.

“But they have felt more exposed these past few years and it’s taken its toll.”

In the same ceremony, host Regina Hall also poked fun at the couple. Calling up Hollywood's eligible bachelors on stage, she said: “Will Smith, you’re married but you know what you’re on the list and it looks like Jada approved you, so you get on up here.”

Will smacked fellow artist and host Chris Rock across the face for poking fun at wife Jada Pinkett Smith medical condition, Alopecia.

"Keep my wife's name out of your f-----g mouth!" he said.

On Monday evening, Smith, however, apologised for his actions.

"Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behavior at last night's Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable," Smith wrote. "Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada's medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally."

"I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be," he continued, which was the first time the Oscar winner directly apologized to the man he hit. "There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness."