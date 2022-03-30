When Prince Philip mocked Elton John 'ghastly car' in Windsor castle

Prince Philip called out famous singer Elton John and his car in Windsor.

The Duke of Edinburgh was deeply bothered by the singer's vibrant vehicle and decided to confront him back in the seventies. The incident is narrated by the songster in his book Me.

Elton began by sharing he did not realise how much attention his car garnered until he met Queen's husband.

Elton wrote in the book: “I didn’t realise how much attention it had attracted until I was introduced to Prince Philip.”

Philip asked Sir Elton if he lived near Windsor Castle, to which he got a positive response.

“‘Have you seen the bloody idiot who drives around that area in his ghastly car?

“It’s bright yellow with a ridiculous stripe on it. Do you know him?’”

The singer responded: “Yes, Your Highness. It’s actually me.”

He explained the Duke “seemed quite pleased to have found the idiot in question”, so he could give the driver a piece of his mind.

He said: "What the hell are you thinking? Ridiculous.

"Makes you look like a bloody fool. Get rid of it," shared the singer.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Queen Elizabeth II and her family gathered at the Westminster Abbey to celebrate the life and services of Prince Philip. The ceremony was also attended by Prince Andrew, Prince Charles and Prince William. Prince Harry remained absent in the light of security concerns.