Whoopi Goldberg believes Will Smith ‘will face big consequences’ after Oscar slap

Whoopi Goldberg talks of the “big consequences” Will Smith may well face after his attack against Chris Rock at the Oscars.

Goldberg, being a member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ board of governors, spoke of the possible implications of Will Smith’s actions on The View.

There she was quoted saying, "Let me say this: There are consequences. There are big consequences. Nobody is OK with what happened. Nobody, nobody, nobody."

For those unversed, Smith himself addressed the situation shortly after accepting the award for King Richard and told his Instagram followers, "I was out of line and I was wrong."

"I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness."

I would also like to apologize to the Academy, the producers of the show, all the attendees and everyone watching around the world."

" I would like to apologize to the Williams Family and my King Richard Family. I deeply regret that my behavior has stained what has been an otherwise gorgeous journey for all of us. I am a work in progress. Sincerely, Will".