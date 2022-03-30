Prince Charles, William 'dismayed' after Queen Elizabeth put Andrew in front

Prince Charles and Prince William were not in favour of Queen giving Prince Andrew preference at Prince Philip memorial.

Daily Mail reports how the Duke of York playing right hand to the Queen 'dismayed' heirs to the throne.

On Tuesday, the royal family joined to pay tribute to the Duke of Edinburgh, a year after his death in 2021. While the event was dedicated to Prince Philip, it was the monarch's favourite son Prince Andrew, who left everybody astonished at the Westminster Abbey.

The reports adds that the senior royals had “reluctantly” accepted the 62-year-old prince would travel with the Queen to London because they lived so close to each other.

"However, they were said to have hoped that 'common sense' would prevail and that Andrew would not seek to play a prominent role.

"Senior royals, including Prince Charles and the Duke of Cambridge, were 'dismayed' by events, a family source reportedly said.

"It would be a great shame if the service was overshadowed by all of this. There is a strong sense of regret that this has happened,' they added.

Queen attending her beloved husband Prince Philip's memorial service in Westminster Abbey.

The 95-year-old frail monarch, who recently exiled second son Prince Andrew, ripped off his titles, was spotted in a change of manner, bringing back old love for the favourite son.

In one of the photos obtained by BBC, the Queen was also spotted holding on to Andrew inside the premises as the audience stood in honour of the Duke of Edinburgh.

Prince Andrew was also joined by siblings and more than 30 foreign royals for the service.