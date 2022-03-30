Anushka Sharma drops a fun-filled BTS video of her latest shoot

Anushka Sharma posted a behind the scenes video of her shoot as she could be seen having fun while she poses for the camera.

Taking to Instagram, the Jab Harry Met Sejal actor dropped the reel in which she is goofing around behind the camera.

The 33-year-old captioned the post in Hindi, “On shooting.”

In the visuals, the actor donned a beige coloured crop top which she complimented with same coloured pants. Anushka styled up her look with a gold chain along with some rings as she has her short hair open.

The actor grooves on the set as she has her beautiful smile on while Kate Earl’s All That Glitters plays in the background of the video.

On the work front, Anushka is all set to star in sports drama based on cricket titled Chakda Xpress after a break of 3 years.



The actor will play the role of a former Indian women's team captain, Jhulan Goswami. The film will hit the theaters in2023.