Lisa Kudrow says her favourite 'Friends' co-star is not Jennifer Aniston, but THIS star

Lisa Kudrow is dishing out her favourite Friends cast member.

Speaking to Ellen DeGeneres in a recent interview, the 58-year-old played a game of Lisa Blank Kudrow, where she was supposed to fill in the blanks to important phrases.

"I would do anything blank asked me to," Kudrow was asked to which she instantly replied: "Courteney Cox," she said. "That's easy."

DeGeneres then asked a follow-up question. "More so than your child?" the host said.

Kudrow, who then got into thinking, said, "Yeah," adding, "You know, if he asks me something that's inappropriate, I have to say no."

When asked if she does not mind "inappropriate request" from Cox? the star replied: "Well, she's an adult and I trust her," Kudrow clarified. "Actually, right now my son is an adult and I trust him."

"Because I'm a good mom," Kudrow concluded.

Kudrow and Cox starred in famous sitcom Friends from 1994-2004. The two remain close pals till date.