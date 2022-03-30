Jimmy Kimmel on the Will Smith, Chris Rock Oscar slap: ‘We will never stop talking about this’

Jimmy Kimmel finally offers his own take on the Chris Rock and Will Smith Oscar slap during a candid interview.

The comedian and TV show host addressed the issue in a new episode for Jimmy Kimmel Show Live!

There he spoke of the Oscars slap between Will Smith and Chris Rock and was quoted saying, “Obviously, Chris Rock did not deserve to be slapped in the face for a joke.”

“Will’s point of view is he was defending his wife, and that’s a tough position to be in. Because it’s damned if you do, Ted Cruz if you don’t.”

“And by the way, no one did anything. A whole roomful of people, no one lifted a finger. Spider-Man was there, Aquaman was there, Catwoman, all sitting on their hands. No one helped Chris Rock.”

Before concluding he added, “We will never stop talking about this. It was so shocking. The only thing I can really compare it to is when Mike Tyson bit Evander Holyfield’s ears. Even Kanye [West] was like, ‘You went onstage and did what at an awards show?’”