Chris Rock’s ticket sales soar after Oscars slap from Will Smith: report

Chris Rock enjoys a major boom in ticket sales after Will Smith’s Oscar slap takes social media by storm.

According to a report by a leading ticket sales page and The Hollywood Reporter, StubHub saw a daily increase of over 25x times, in the past two days.

The ticket sales in the last two days have surpassed what Rock garnered in the entirety of March.

Even the average price for each ticket jumped from $150-$200 a ticket to about $250 a ticket.

In a statement to the publication, a spokesperson for the app admitted, “It’s evident that demand for Chris Rock shows has jumped dramatically, based on our ticket-buying trends on StubHub.”

“At this stage in his tour, on an average day, we’d expect to see a spike in sales in the 24 or 48 hours prior to a show date as last-minute sales roll in – but it is incredibly unusual to see the spike we have experienced.”

“We anticipate this interest will likely sustain for a short time,” they added before concluding.