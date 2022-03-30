Foo Fighters ‘taking pause’ after ‘staggering loss’ of drummer Taylor Hawkins: ‘Can’t do it’

Foo Fighters have reportedly paused all tour dates in an effort to ‘grieve, to heal’ from the death of their drummer Taylor Hawkins.
The band announced their intentions in a social media announcement.
The Twitter note included a screen grabbed note straight from the notes section and read, “It is with great sadness that Foo Fighters confirm the cancellation of all upcoming tour dates in light of the staggering loss of our brother Taylor Hawkins.”
In their note, they also offered an apology to fans who were looking forward to the show and added, “We’re sorry for and share in the disappointment that we won’t be seeing one another as planned.”
The note concluded with a reminder to hold loved ones close and it added, “Instead, let’s take this time to grieve, to heal, to pull our loved ones close, and to appreciate all of the music and memories we’ve made together.”
