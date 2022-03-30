Prince Harry may not even ‘regret’ missing Prince Philip’s memorial: ‘He only cares about Meghan Markle’

Prince Harry was the only senior royal member who did not attend the memorial service of his grandfather Prince Philip at London's Westminster Abbey on Tuesday.



The Duke of Sussex, who has moved to live in the United States with his wife Meghan Markle and their children, did not attend the service following a disagreement with the government over security protection.

According to royal biographer Angela Levin, Prince Harry may not even regret missing Prince Philip's memorial service because the Duke no longer appears to care about things 'unless they are things impacting him and Meghan'.

Speaking to The Sun, Angela Levin says, “He [Prince Harry] is such a changed person, it is difficult to know if he will even regret not attending. Harry I interviewed was caring and kind and instinctive. Nowadays, he is so full of resentment and ‘me me me’.”

“He doesn’t seem to have any broader range to care about things unless they are things impacting him and Meghan."