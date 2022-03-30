How will Harry and Meghan react to Will Smith's actions?

Hardly a day goes by when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are not discussed on social media.
Some royal fans are obsessed with everything Prince Harry and Meghan Markle say or do
Every time the royal couple makes a statement on an issue, royal fans and pro-monarchy experts find something to criticize.
A YouTuber on Monday came up with a statement that he said is what the couple's reaction to Will Smith's action at the Oscars would look like.
The user said when the inevitable moment comes of the couple their two cents on what happened at the Oscars, it’ll probably look something like this:
Prince Harry’s absence was reportedly the source of intense discussions at Prince Philip’s memorial service
Latif Kapadia Memorial Welfare Trust's holds ground-breaking ceremony fourth non-profit clinic
Princess Charlene of Monaco was notably missing from Prince Philip’s memorial service in London
Prince William is said to have ‘taken a dig’ at his estranged brother Prince Harry
Fans showered love on Khloe Kardashian's latest blonde bob cut hairstyle revealed on Instagram
Prince William, Kate Middleton asked to do more for slavery concerns