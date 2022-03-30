Georgina Rodríguez enjoys football training with Cristiano Ronaldo's children

Pregnant Georgina Rodríguez stunned in pink blazer as she enjoyed football training with her partner Cristiano Ronaldo's kids this week.

The Spanish model dazzled in gorgeous outfit as she took children to football training on Monday.



The 28-year-old model looked ever-chic in hot pink blazer which she layered above a black polo neck top and matching trousers and white trainers.

Georgina was all smiles as she spent time with her love interest Ronaldo's children Cristiano Jr, 11, Marco, five, Eva, four - all whose mum are unknown - as well as Alana, five, who she is mum to.

She appeared to be in high spirits, beaming from ear-to-ear while placing a tender hand on the shoulders of her stepchildren in his absence.

Taking to Instagram, the Argentinean beauty shared the heartwarming moments with her loved ones. A follow-up snap saw Cristiano Jr adorably lift one of his sisters around his waist while surrounded by a team of young players.

The doting step-mum laid out an array of arts and crafts activities, including an assortment of paint colours, silver glitter, scissors and googly eyes.

It comes after Georgina took to Instagram to celebrate Father's Day in Portugal, sharing a gushing tribute to partner Cristiano.