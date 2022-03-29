Prince Harry was 'source of gossip' at Prince Philip’s memorial. Here's why

File Footage





Prince Harry’s absence was reportedly the source of intense discussions at his late grandfather Prince Philip’s memorial service at the Westminster Abbey today, March 29.

Talking to Sky News, Richard Griffin, who was responsible for protecting Prince Philip and the Queen for 14 years, said that Prince Harry’s absence at the event was ‘a big disappointment for everybody.’

Commenting on the topic of discussion among the 1,800 guests, Griffin said: “Certainly around where I was, they thought he (Harry) should have been here.”

He added: “All this nonsense about he couldn't get protection, as far as I'm concerned that was a pathetic excuse, he should have been here to honour his grandfather. At the end of the day, if he was that worried about security he could have stuck with his brother and father who have got wonderful security. He would have been more than safe.”

Griffin also stated: “William had a great training from Prince Philip and is going to learn all his examples for him. Fingers crossed; I just hope Harry gets some of these things into his mind.”