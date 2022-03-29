Prince William, Kate Middleton urged to mordernise monarchy, despite 'bumpy' road

Prince William and Kate Middleton are being adviced over their Jamaica tour.

Sir Kier Stammer tells LBC how he thinks the Duke of Cambridge did not offer a full apology for 'slavery' during his speech in Jamaica.

Sir Keir told LBC: “He could have gone further, but again it’s a difficult one. And I think he may go further in the future.”

Sir Keir added modernising will be “bumpy” but agreed that it was the need of time. Speaking of their Land Rover ride in Jamaica, Kier accepted that the gesture was a "bit odd" and "harked of the past".

He said: "I didn't quite see how that actually fit that well with the aim of their trip."

However, Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi opposed the view: "I think the tour has been a fantastic outreach for the Prince and his wife.

"They've done a tremendous job."

Prince William addressed deep-rooted slavery practices in the history of Britain as Jamaica decides to opt out of Commonwealth.

During his speech at the official dinner at King's House, the residence of the Governor-General of Jamaica, Sir Patrick Allen, William apologised to the nation over for letting them down.

"I want to express my profound sorrow. Slavery was abhorrent. And it should never have happened," he said in a landmark speech in Jamaica on Wednesday evening that acknowledged his country's role in the trafficking of people to the Caribbean and the United States.

"While the pain runs deep, Jamaica continues to forge its future with determination, courage and fortitude," he continued. "The strength and shared sense of purpose of the Jamaican people, represented in your flag and motto, celebrate an invincible spirit."