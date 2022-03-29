Frail Queen rejoices admirers as she stands for Prince Philip memorial

Queen Elizabeth is braving through husband Prince Philip's memorial service.

The 95-year-old monarch, who drove to Westminster Abbey with son Prince Andrew, marked her first public outing after testing positive for COVID-19.

"She joined the rest of the congregation by standing to sing one of the hymns, despite prior reports she may not do so. At the end of the service, members of the Royal Family and all other attendees sang the national anthem together," reports Express.co.uk.

Earlier, it was reported that the monarch will arrive at the Westminster Abbey via a private jet.

A source told The Sun: “Everything is being looked at to make sure the Queen makes it to Philip’s service. But the most important thing is to make sure she is comfortable.

“She must be there, and the best and most capable minds are hard at work doing their very best to make it work.

“The Queen couldn’t go to the Commonwealth ceremony because they couldn’t take her all that distance as it’s very uncomfortable in all that traffic.

“The best way is to fly by helicopter from Windsor to Buckingham Palace, then she only has a short drive to endure.